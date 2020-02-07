RIVERDALE, N.Y. – Virginia Grace Warming, née Pieper, passed peacefully Feb. 2, 2020 at the Schervier Nursing Center in Riverdale, N.Y. at the age of 97. Virginia was born August 12, 1922 and grew up in Youngstown, Ohio where she distinguished herself as the first female drum majorette at both Scienceville High School and Youngstown College. In her youth, she also performed at the Palace Theater as a tap dancer. She met her husband, Donald, of Westbrook, Maine at Idora Park during World War II while he was stationed at Camp Reynolds. Marrying in 1946, they enjoyed 71 loving years together. After completing business college Virginia worked as a secretary and stenographer at area businesses, including the Youngstown Sheet and Tube Co. and Deltek Engineering. She was a mother and homemaker, a parishioner of St. Christine’s Catholic Church, president of the Mill Creek garden club, and was a troop leader in the Girl Scouts of America and the Campfire Girls. Later in life she and Donald resided in Portland and Riverdale, N.Y. to be close to family. She is remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her three daughters, Mary Patricia Warming of Berlin, Germany, Diane Warming of Portland, and Kathleen Arlé and husband Michael Arlé of Riverdale, N.Y.; and grandchildren, Aric Mannion and wife Laisay Mannion of Los Angeles, Calif.; Katie Gray and son, Zion Sendze of Portland; Melanie Gray of Querétaro, Mexico, Genevieve Arlé of Riverdale, N.Y.; Brigitte Arlé and husband Justin Lau of Quincy Mass., and their daughters Saoirse and Áine Lau. Visiting hours for family and friends will be held at the Riverdale Funeral Home, 5044 Broadway (214th St.) New York, N.Y. on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by a memorial mass at St. Gabriel’s Roman Catholic Church, 3250 Arlington Ave., Bronx, N.Y. at 10:30 a.m.

