Old Orchard Beach police have arrested a Saco man they say robbed a store while armed with a hammer in December.

Michael C. Chase, 32, was arrested Thursday on a warrant charging him with robbing a Family Dollar store. Police were called to the store on Heath Street on Dec. 10 after clerks reported a masked man wielding a hammer had forced a clerk to lie down on the floor during the robbery.

The suspect fled the store with money taken from a cash register. The two clerks in the store were uninjured, police said.

During their investigation, Old Orchard Beach police identified Chase as a suspect. They say he was staying at the Dock House Inn on Heath Street at the time of the robbery.

Police executed a search warrant at the inn and later obtained an arrest warrant charging Chase with one count of robbery, a Class A felony.

Chase was taken into custody without incident Thursday, police said. He is being held at York County Jail in Alfred on $10,000 cash bail.

