The online graduate programs in education at the University of New England are dedicated to advancing and developing reflective, resourceful teachers and school leaders who are competent, caring and qualified. This mission was recently recognized in a rise in the U.S. News & World Report rankings.

“I am particularly proud of the faculty, staff, and students who are a part of this program,” said Martha Wilson, Ph.D., dean of the College of Graduate and Professional Studies within which UNE’s online graduate programs are housed. “It is an honor to be listed as a top online graduate program and be recognized for the hard work involved in such a recognition.”

How rankings are calculated

U.S. News & World Report’s rankings are based on collected data from more than 1,800 colleges and include such factors as SAT and ACT scores, acceptance rates, number of faculty, student-faculty ratios, and graduation and retention rates. A full write-up on their methodology can be found on the U.S. News & World Report rankings website.

UNE’s online graduate degrees in education provide students with the knowledge and skills to become leaders and shape the future of education.

Online graduate degrees and certificates in education at UNE include:

MSEd: Master of Science in Education

MSEd RS: Master of Science in Education in Reading Specialist/Literacy Coach K-12

CAGS: Certificate of Advanced Graduate Study

CAGS AEL: Certificate of Advanced Graduate Study in Advanced Leadership

PMC: Post-Master’s Certificate

Ed.D.: Doctor of Education

These programs offer a robust, engaging, and highly interactive online learning experience. Some of the outstanding facets of UNE’s online graduate programs in education include:

Student support services : UNE Online’s unique model matches each student with their own Student Support Specialist. This high level of support helps students successfully navigate the online student experience and achieve their goals.

: UNE Online’s unique model matches each student with their own Student Support Specialist. This high level of support helps students successfully navigate the online student experience and achieve their goals. Refreshed classes : Courses are updated on a consistent schedule, using the latest pedagogical best practices, educational technologies, and techniques that move a student toward a greater understanding. These teaching methods ultimately move students toward the achievement of greater independence in the learning process.

: Courses are updated on a consistent schedule, using the latest pedagogical best practices, educational technologies, and techniques that move a student toward a greater understanding. These teaching methods ultimately move students toward the achievement of greater independence in the learning process. Synchronous opportunities : While the program is 100% online and can be completed asynchronously, many students report feeling more connected and supported when there are opportunities to meet “live” with the instructor and other students. We have integrated these optional elements into our classes through the implementation of video chat office hours and other opportunities for collaboration, debate, and conversation.

: While the program is 100% online and can be completed asynchronously, many students report feeling more connected and supported when there are opportunities to meet “live” with the instructor and other students. We have integrated these optional elements into our classes through the implementation of video chat office hours and other opportunities for collaboration, debate, and conversation. Experienced and engaged faculty : Our faculty hail from all across the United States, are well-connected within their communities and hold leadership positions in the field of education. In addition, terminal degrees are held by the majority of our faculty.

: Our faculty hail from all across the United States, are well-connected within their communities and hold leadership positions in the field of education. In addition, terminal degrees are held by the majority of our faculty. Optimal faculty ratio : Class sizes average 18 students – small enough so everyone is heard, large enough to support a diversity of perspectives.

: Class sizes average 18 students – small enough so everyone is heard, large enough to support a diversity of perspectives. Active Learning: The majority of course assignments are practical and allow students to apply what they are learning in an authentic classroom setting right away.

For more information on the suite of online graduate degrees and certificates in education offered by UNE, visit the website at https://online.une.edu/education/degrees/ or download the program guide here.

