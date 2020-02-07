The Boston Red Sox plan to promote bench coach Ron Roenicke as their new manager, according to a report Friday by The Boston Globe.

The team is waiting to make a formal announcement until after Major League Baseball reveals the results of its investigation into the team’s alleged sign-stealing practices in 2018, the Globe reported.

Roenicke, 63, is one of five men known to interview for the job, along with Red Sox third base coach Carlos Febles, Diamondbacks bench coach Luis Urueta, Athletics quality control coach Mark Kotsay and former Blue Jays manager John Gibbons.

The results of the league’s investigation are expected to be released before pitchers and catchers report to spring training on Tuesday, meaning official word of the managerial hire is likely to come shortly thereafter.

Roenicke previously denied any involvement in the alleged scheme, claiming he even refused to legally steal signs while serving as a third base coach for the Los Angeles Angels before joining the Red Sox.

“It would be concerning if something happened – that I knew I wasn’t part of – that I was brought into as part of that,” Roenicke said. “I know what I do. I always try to do things the right way.”

Roenicke was manager of the Milwaukee Brewers from 2011-15. He also coached with the Los Angeles Dodgers before joining the Red Sox as Alex Cora’s bench coach in 2018.

