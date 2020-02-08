SCARBOROUGH – Harriet Kroot Weisman, 96, of Portland passed away at the Gosnell House on Feb. 5, 2020 following a fall in her home.

She was born on Sept. 21,1923 in Portland and was a life-long resident of the city. She was the youngest daughter of Harry and Mary Kroot. A graduate of Portland High School class of 1944, Harriet was a longtime member of Shaarey Tphiloh Synagogue.

As well as being a homemaker, Harriet worked to support the family, working at Reliable Furniture and P. Reuben Plumbing and Heating Company. She also sold war bonds during World War II. She had a real love of the game of Mahjong, her kitchen and her grandchildren.

On March 14, 1954 she married the love of her life, Robert H. Weisman, whom she had known through her teens. They had 43 years together before he predeceased her on March 3, 1997. She was also predeceased by her sister, Frances Jacobson, and two brothers, Hyman and Samuel Kroot.

She is survived by her sons, David and his wife Sherrill and their two daughters Sarah and Mariah, and Michael and his two sons Robert and Jacob. She is also survived by nieces Paula Noe, Martha Greenwood and Meredith Kogel; and numerous great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at Temple Beth El at 1 p.m. and burial will follow at Mt. Sinai Cemetery, Hicks Street, Portland.

The family will be receiving visitors from 5:00 on Monday Feb. 10 and Tuesday Feb. 11 evenings at Harriet’s home at 56 Starbird Rd. in Portland.

Arrangements made by Portland Jewish Funeral Home.

Harriet’s wish is to have donations made to a charity of your choosing in her memory

