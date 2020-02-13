Gorham GOP elects officers

The Gorham Republican Committee elected officers at its bi-annual caucus on Jan. 25.

Elected were Jim Means, chairman; Rick Davis, vice chairman; Marilyn Amoroso, secretary; Vincent Grassi, treasurer; and directors Ben Hartwell and George Vercelli.

Each will serve a two-year term.

The Gorham Republican Committee meets every fourth Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Gorham Municipal Center, Conference Room A, 75 South St. All Republicans are invited.

For more information, call Means at 415-2673.

Closed for holiday

The Gorham Municipal Center, administrative offices, recreation office and Baxter Memorial Library will be closed Monday, Feb. 17, in observance of Presidents Day.

USM hosts blood drive

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Brooks Student Center, 32 Campus Ave., at the University of Southern Maine.

Did you know?

Gorham Historical Society’s chronology reports the first town meeting was held 255 years ago on Feb. 18, 1765.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Feb. 6 that the U.S. public debt was $23,252,918,659,478.48.

