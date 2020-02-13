Woman’s club to meet

GFWC Westbrook Woman’s Club will meet Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., with a brown bag lunch at 11:30 a.m. Decorate your lunch bag for Valentine’s Day.

The program will be Big Brothers/Big Sisters. All women in the greater Portland area are welcome to attend.

Snow party

The Westbrook Police Department is hosting the Brown Street Blizzard Bash, a snow party for all ages, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 20 at Hyacinth’s Place, 2 Walker St.

Activities include snowshoeing in the field, snowman making and snow painting. Inside crafts will take place in the Avesta meeting room, and hot cocoa and munchies will be served.

The events is made possible in community partnership with The Book Fairy, Westbrook Community Center, Avesta Housing, Opportunity Alliance, Public Services and Frenchtown Community Policing.

For more information, call Megan at 329-7764.

Book discussion

The Walker Memorial Library Book Club will be discuss “Ladysitting: My Year with Nana at the End of her Century” by Lorene Cary from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20.

The group will meet on the second floor of the library, 800 Main St. Everyone is welcome to join the discussion.

Get ready for Winterfest

Discover Downtown Westbrook will hold its first Winterfest at the Falls Feb. 22 from 2-6 pm. at Saccarappa Park. This free, family-friendly public event will feature a big winter slide, horse-drawn carriage rides, food carts, hot cocoa, music and dancing and outdoor games. And, you can toast marshmallows in a giant burning snowman.

