Community meal – Thursday, Feb. 13, noon, Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Roast pork, $5.

Bean supper – Saturday, Feb. 15, 5-6 p.m,, Amvets Post 6, Route 100, New Gloucester. Two kinds of beans, brown bread, homemade biscuits, coleslaw, American chop suey and two tables of desserts. $8, $3.

Baked haddock – Friday, Feb. 28, 5-6 p.m., St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. $10, $5 (Children can choose fish, pizza or macaroni and cheese.) Sponsored by Knights of Columbus.

Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, Feb. 29, 5 p.m., at Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation: $8, $4; $20, family.

