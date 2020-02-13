Music

Feb. 16

Songwriter Showcase with Denny Breau and Bruce Marshall, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. The Hayloft at Dragonfly Barn, 95 Sanborns Grove Road, Bridgton. $15-$20.

Feb. 21

Faculty Concert Series: A Vocal Smorgasbord Featuring the USM Vocal Faculty, 8 p.m. Corthell Concert Hall, Gorham Campus, 37 College Ave., Gorham. $5-$15, usm.maine.edu.

Feb. 23

Denmark Arts Center Songwriting Circle concert and potluck, 4 p.m., Arts Center at 8 Hancock, Hiram. Free.

Theater

Feb. 28-March 8

“Dear Edwina,” collaboration between USM School of Music, Department of Theatre, Russell Hall, 37 College Ave., Gorham. Showtimes and tickets: usm.maine.edu/theatre, $10 students/youth, $16 60+, faculty/staff/alumni, $22 general public.

March 6-22

Disney’s “My Son Pinocchio Jr.,” 2 p.m. March 7, 9, 14, 15, 21, 22; 7 p.m. March 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21. Windham Center Stage Theater, 8 School Road, Windham. Box office 893-2098 or [email protected]

Comedy

March 11

Tim Sample – 200 Years of Great Maine Storytelling, 7:30 p.m., $10 adults and $7 students, day of show $12 adults and $10 students. Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook.

Art

Through March 12

“Lusus Naturae,” large-scale animated video and sound installation by Icelandic artists Ólöf Nordal, Gunnar Karlsson and Þuríður Jónsdótti, USM Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham. Closing reception 6 p.m. March 12 with performance by USM School of Music and Q&A with Artist-in-Residence Nordal. Free, usm.maine.edu.

March 14

Miwa Matrayek “Glorious Visions in Animation,” 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. $18-$32, boxoffice.porttix.com.

Dance

Feb. 26

Portland Ovations presents: Malpaso Dance Company, 7:30 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. Tickets $34-$45. Call 773-3150 or visit boxoffice.porttix.com.

Feb. 29

Young Life Sebago’s 2nd Annual Contra Dance, 7-9 p.m., Cressey Road United Methodist Church, 81 Cressey Road, Gorham. Tickets $10 per person. For more information call 515-867-6883 or visit sebago.younglife.org.

March 27-29

Groove Dance Competition, registration deadline March 13, Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook.

