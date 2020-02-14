NOBLEBORO – Alvah I. Moody, 92, passed peacefully from this world into eternity, to be with his Lord and Savior, on February 8, 2020 at his home in Nobleboro, Maine.Alvah was born in Waldoboro, Maine, on July 17, 1937, to Percy B. and Bertha Maloney Moody. He was the third of their nine children.Alvah was predeceased by his parents, his first wife, Dorothy Aho Moody, brothers, Arthur Dewey Moody, David Bartlett Moody, sister, Nellie Moody Jones, sisters-in-law, Edith Aho Walke, Laila Aho Dehetre, Arlene Aho McFarland, brothers-in-law Wayne Genthner, William Jones, Walter Aho and Alfred Aho.Alvah is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Georgetta Reed, daughter and son-in-law, Charlene Moody Ward and Ron of Nobleboro, son and daughter-in-law, Mark Moody and Sharon of Nobleboro, son and daughter-in-law, Matthew Moody and Bonnie of Waldoboro, and his beloved dog, Trixie; siblings, Warren Moody, Nancy Moody Genthner, Harvey Moody and wife Jean, Judith Moody Beck and husband Robert, and Deborah Moody Bellows and husband Robert; 32 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.Alvah grew up in Waldoboro working in the family business, Moody’s Diner, from a young age as the diner was established the year he was born. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter in his younger years. He enjoyed God’s creations, marveling at the beauty around him.When he was 16-years-old. his parents drove him to Portland to sign up for a delayed enlistment in the Navy. However, they were two men short of their quota and Alvah’s name was drawn from a list. He was off for Sampson, N.Y., for basic training. He always said “my books were still in my desk at school”.Alvah served on a sub-chaser where they soon discovered he could “cook”. He wrote home to his mother for recipes so the men had homemade cookies and birthday cakes.Alvah started serving breakfast on a made to order basis for the men. His ship received an award for saving the most amount of money due to not wasting food.After serving two years in the Navy at the end of World War II, Alvah came home. He completed high school while working at the diner. During this time, he met his first wife, Dorothy Aho. They were married on Feb. 19, 1950, and built a home in Waldoboro where they raised their three children.Alvah was a hard worker. He built seven cottages, with the help of Dot, on Damariscotta Lake while working seven days a week at the diner. Eventually he would have Wednesdays off, at which time he remodeled his basement and started making mincemeat during the winter months for the diner and to sell in local stores.He and Dot rented six of the cottages living in the seventh one from June to October with their children.In 1984, Dot passed away, he sat by her bedside every day for two months at Maine Medical Center working from 3 a.m. until 7 a.m., at the diner, spending the day at Maine Medical, then spending the late evenings with his youngest son, Matthew.In 1987, after winterizing the camp, he and Matthew moved there to live year-round.Alvah met Georgetta Reed (with a little help from his sisters) in 1991, they were married in March, 1992. After Alvah semi-retired from Moodys in January of 1994, he and Georgetta spent winters in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, for 18 years.In the spring of 2012, Alvah had health issues in Florida and ended up in the hospital. That was their last winter there as he was determined to “not die down here”.Alvah spent his last years at the camp. Family was very important to Alvah, he loved having everyone at the lake. He would sit in his favorite chair with Trixie in the garage door, watching all the activities of his family and friends surrounding him.He was an amazing man; he was kind and respectful to all and loved by many. He will be greatly missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and those who knew him.The family would like to thank Maine Care at Home Hospice for their amazing care and compassion.Alvah attended the First Baptist Church of Waldoboro. Visiting hours will be Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Hall’s Funeral Home in Waldoboro. A Celebration of Life to be held on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at 3:00 p.m at the First Baptist Church of Waldoboro, 71 Grace Ave., Waldoboro, Maine.Halls of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, visit www.hallfuneralhomes.comIn lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alvah’s memory to the Church Building Fund, First Baptist ChurchP.O. Box 324Waldoboro, ME 04572

