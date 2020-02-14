BRUNSWICK – Betsy J. Goss, 84, of Mere Point Road, died peacefully with family on Jan. 20, 2020 at the Hawthorne House in Freeport.

She was born in Portland on March 28, 1935, the daughter of Oliver F. Hooper and Sally S. Smith Hooper, both deceased. In 1946 her family moved to the Smith’s ancestral home in Lexington, Mass. It was a happy time in our mother’s life living with the generations of family. She attended Lexington High School and graduated in 1953. She married Joseph F. McKinney, also a graduate of Lexington High in 1951 and retiree of Boston Edison.

They raised three daughters, Wendy L. Ponte, Nancy J. Hilmy and Beth W. Cooke Farrell, in Lexington, Mass. She later married William H. Goss, originally from Bedford, Mass., a WWII vet and fireman now deceased in November 2005.

Apart from raising her family she enjoyed painting and drawing, needlepoint, crafts and gardening. Her art was her personality, playful and love of nature. She worked at Leiby’s Garden Shop in Weston, Mass. The best summers were spent at the family cottages in Maine. She traveled to New Brunswick and Newfoundland with her husband, Bill, to visit extended family and places her daughter lived when she was abroad. She was a wonderful letter writer and drew wonderfully funny cartoon figures throughout them. It was her hallmark. She was an avid bird and animal lover. Trips to Drumlin Farm and the Audubon with the kids were a ritual. The Halloween costumes she made us were legendary and her famous mac ‘n cheese and toll house cookies were always in demand. She never lost her beauty or her mischievous sense of humor, helping the underdog, and her devotion to family. We will always carry her lively spirit in our hearts!

She is survived by her first husband, Joseph F. McKinney; their three daughters; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two nephews and three nieces. Her siblings, brother, Peter O. Hooper of Fort Meyers, Fla., deceased in 2018 and her sister, Nancy F. (Hooper) Penley, resides in Bedford, Mass.

A celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 20 at the Tuscan Kitchen, 24 New England Executive Park, Burlington, MA 01803.

Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal St., Brunswick, Maine where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com

In memory of our mother donations may be made to the Audubon Society on their website.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous