BRUNSWICK – Gloria Ann (Eaton) Thibeault, 83, of Brunswick, passed away on Feb. 7, 2020 in Scarborough, at the Gosnell Hospice House, with her daughter, Annette by her side. She was born in Newbury Port, Mass., on Sept. 22, 1936, the middle child of Willis B. and Marie (Theriault) Eaton. She grew up in Amesbury, Mass., graduating from Amesbury High School, class of 1954.

On July 16, 1955, at the Church of Sacred Heart in Amesbury, Mass., she married the love of her life, Eugene “Gene” Thibeault, and the couple made their home in Brunswick to raise their family.

Gloria had a few part-time jobs throughout her life, to make a little spare money, but her main job was a stay at home mom. Working outside the home was not something that her husband cherished. Gloria was a very proud mom, and there wasn’t anything that she wouldn’t do for her three daughters. She put her heart into her home and her family.

Gloria had a passion for gardening, veggies and flowers. Her flower gardens, rock gardens were something that the neighbors always admired. She loved to travel, spending time in Texas and Florida to see her daughters, and spending the time with her grandchildren always put a smile on her face. She loved her family and always looked forward to family gatherings at her house. She will be missed by all those that loved her.

She was recently predeceased by her loving husband of 64 years, Eugene Thibeault who passed away on Jan. 8, 2020; a brother, Francis “Roland” Eaton, a sister, Sandra Eaton Boudreau.

She leaves behind three daughters, Annette Kindler of Brunswick, Maureen Lake of Texas, Karen Cheetham of Richmond; her granddaughters, Chastity Shaneman, Jessica Wren, Carri Jetton and Crystal Weems; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and beloved friends.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Demers-Desmond Funeral Home, 34 Cushing Street, Brunswick.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers the family’s wishes are for donations to be made in her name to; Alzheimer’s Association,

383 U.S. Route One #2C

Scarborough, ME 04074

