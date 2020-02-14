YORK – David J. Bridges, 63, of Long Sands Road, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at home with his family by his side. He was born February 8, 1957, in York, Maine, a son of John M. Bridges and the late Margaret (Hackett) Bridges. He leaves his wife, Cara C. (Dellarma) Bridges; two sons, Joseph C. Friant II and his wife Jennifer of Brunswick, and Cole M. Friant and his wife Jan of Nobleboro,; a daughter, Christine A. McIntire and husband Cameron of York; two brothers, Michael L. Bridges and wife Maureen Flanagan of Appleton, and James M. Bridges and wife Viktoriya of Las Vegas, Nev.; a sister, M. Susie Turner and husband, Robert, of Kittery; nine grandchildren, Lola, Hayden, Isaac, Josephine, Trenton, Quincy, Marlee, Peyton and Nina; his mother-in-law, Linda Dellarma, his sisters-in-law, Valencia Schubert and husband Dean and Andrea Dellarma; nieces and nephews, Jessie Shaw and husband Drew, Abby Turner, Mack Schubert his wife Jordan and two sons, Lily Schubert, Yana Raevskaya; and his beloved dog, Maggie.David will be remembered for the love he had for his family, and how proud he was of all of them. His willingness to do anything for anyone at any time, for his love of sports, especially the Patriots. He was a deep sea captain, he had made snow for the Calgary Olympics and for Sugarloaf Ski Resort. He was the happiest when he had his feet on saltwater or snow. He was a lobsterman his whole life, loved chasing tuna, and was known for having his golden retriever, Annie, on the bow leading the way. More recently David worked for the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Springvale, where he took great pride in laying our veterans to rest. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m., on Saturday, February 15, in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Road, York, Maine. A Celebration of his Life will be held during a fundraiser on March 7, from 4-9 p.m., at Foster’s Clambake, York, Maine.Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com

