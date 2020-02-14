PORTLAND – It is with sadness that the Brennan Family of Portland announces the passing of Francis Patrick Brennan. Francis died on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Mercy Hospital surrounded by love from those closest to him.

Francis was born in Portland the son of Irish immigrants John J. and Catherine J. Mulkern Brennan (John of Rusheennamanagh and Catherine of Callowfeenish, Carna, Co. Galway Ireland). Francis was the third of eight children born when the family lived on Kellogg Street, Munjoy Hill. Francis graduated from Portland High School. At age 18, Francis enlisted in the U.S. Army serving in the front lines during the Korean War. Following his service, he returned to Maine and the family moved to Frances Street where he lived until his recent passing. Francis worked for many years for the Maine Central Railroad. He also worked for the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department. For most of the last 25 years he has been holding court on Frances Street where he was frequently visited by dear family and friends sharing stories with great wit and wisdom. Francis shared a special bond with his sister, Sister Barbara; niece, Janmarie; and grandnephews, Gregory and Brennan Strong who especially loved learning of the family history.

Francis was a longtime communicant of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

Francis was generous and appreciative. His family and friends are deeply saddened by his loss but are grateful that he has been part of our lives. For Francis, as for all the Brennan Family, it has always been family first.

Francis was predeceased by his parents; three brothers, John Joseph Brennan Jr., James Joseph Brennan and Paul Eugene Brennan; and a sister, Kathleen Theresa Brennan. He is survived by two sisters, Mary Brennan Toker of Bethesda, Maryland, and Sister Barbara Brennan R.S.M. of Portland; and one brother, Governor Joseph E. Brennan and his wife Connie of Portland; fifteen nieces and nephews; many great-nephews and nieces, and extended family here and in Connermara.

The family want to express deepest appreciation for the love and care provided by the 5th floor nursing staff at Mercy Hospital. In our sadness this brings us a measure of peace.

Relatives and friends are invited to an 11 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, Portland. Arrangements are by Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. To view Francis’ memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

