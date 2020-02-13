TOPSHAM – Mary Jane Simmons, “Jane” (Moore), 68, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

She was born Jan. 19, 1952 in Brunswick and resided in Hampton, Va. until after the passing of her husband and she then returned home.

Surviving is her son Matthew Simmons and daughter-in-law Teresa Simmons; father, John Moore, mother-in-law, Jackie Simmons; sister, Sharon Moore and her husband James Taylor, brother, David Moore and his wife Holly MooreL grandsons, Jonathan and Dustan Simmons. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Simmons; mother Roseanne Moore; sister, Kathleen Jennison; and father-in-law, John Simmons.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.

Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal St. Brunswick where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhom.com

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the

American Cancer Society

1 Bowdoin Mill Island #300

Topsham, ME 04086

in Jane’s honor.

