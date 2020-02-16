EAST BALDWIN – Mary T. Davidson, 89, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all, passed peacefully on Feb. 8, 2020, on a crisp New England night with a full moon to lead her home in Heaven.Mary met and married Robert D. Davidson, Sr. on Jan. 26, 1949 and raised six children together. Both Mary and Bob were members with the Ruth Chapter #14 Order of Eastern Star in SpringvaleShe is lovingly survived by her children, Bruce C. Davidson, Jr. and wife Barbara of Westbrook, Jon S. Davison and wife Mel of Mesa, Ariz., Patricia J. Sheehan and husband James of East Baldwin, and Mark P. Davidson and wife Sharon of Nevada; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Peggy Flynn and Priscilla Macland, both of Bath and Lorraine Williams of Missouri; and many nieces and nephews.Mary was predeceased by her husband of 69 years, Robert D. Davidson, Sr.; her son Robert Jr. and daughter Linda. A Celebration of Mary’s life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Autumn Green Funeral Home, 47 Oak St., in Alfred where a reception will be held immediately following the service. Please bring your love, stories and memories to share with Mary’s family.To read a complete obituary and to leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com. The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.

