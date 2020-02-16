SOUTH PORTLAND – Howard S. Kohn, 76, of Preble Street died peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 following a long illness at Coastal Manor Nursing Center in Yarmouth.

Howard was born in Philadelphia, Pa on March 6, 1943, the son of the late Paul and Bertha (Leibowitz) Kohn. He attended schools there and graduated from Olney High School in the class of 1961. After high school, Howard enlisted and served in the United States Air Force. Following his discharge from the service, he earned his Associates Degree from Philadelphia Community College.

Howard worked his entire career as a bus driver in Philadelphia for SEPTA, retiring in 1998 after 30 years of service. During his time there, Howard received the Driver of the Month Award for having a 20 year safe driving record.

On Sept. 26, 1992, he married Patrycja Fortula-Powell in Delaware County, Pa. Howard and Patty then moved to Maine and made their home in South Portland.

In his spare time he loved to run and was an avid marathon runner. He finished marathons in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Minneapolis St. Paul. He enjoyed classical music, especially Mozart and loved to study Holocaust History. He was a member of the Congregation Bet Ha’am in South Portland. He enjoyed reading and was a member of the Betsy Ross House Resident Council Book Club. He enjoyed doing things together with his wife and had a great affection for cats. He was a strong willed, loving and caring man who always had a smile on his face.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and care givers at Coastal Manor Nursing Facility and to Northern Light Hospice for the loving care provide to Howard.

Howard is survived by his wife, Patty of South Portland; a son, John of Maine; and his special cat, Bogey Anderson Cooper.

At the family’s request all services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. To view Howard’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Those who wish may make contributions in

Howard’s memory to:

Coastal Manor

Nursing Center

20 W. Main St.

Yarmouth, ME 04096

