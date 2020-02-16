NEW HARBOR – Melissa Tuttle Glasgow, 60, of New Harbor, passed away peacefully at her residence on Feb. 10, 2020. She joins the love of her life, Ty, who passed away in October 2018.She was born in Dover, N.H. on Feb. 28, 1959, the daughter of Clarence and Eleanor (Philpott) Tuttle which began a lifelong love affair with all things New England. Melissa graduated from the University of New Hampshire and was filled with pride when her son followed in her footsteps.She worked as a Volunteer Engagement Manager at the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens. She loved her job, the people she worked with, and most of all sharing the Gardens with friends and family.Melissa loved to bake, evident by her car’s license plate ‘Sweet Tooth’, and the thousands of delicious treats she baked for anyone in her orbit. Melissa loved sports, never missing one of her son’s UNH Football games from Louisiana to Durham. Melissa loved watching her daughters perform for the youth theatre company in Bedford. She loved the outdoors in the fall, especially hiking with her husband Ty. She loved to travel with her family and learn new things, recently visiting the German Alps with her children. Most of all, Melissa loved talking with others whether they were friends or just someone who looked like they needed to talk. She always said to find the good in everyone.Family members include two daughters, Heather Glasgow and her fiance Dereck Knight of Boston, Mass. and Bridget Glasgow of Portsmouth, N.H., a son, Ryan Glasgow of Germany; her sister, Tricia DeWeese and her brother-in-law Jeffrey DeWeese II of Fairfax, Va.; her niece Amanda Stacy of Columbus, Ohio, her nephew Jeffrey DeWeese III of Denver, Colo.; and sister-in-law, Shelly Glasgow of Berkeley, Calif.A memorial gathering will be held at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St, Manchester, N.H. on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday morning at 10:00 in St. Elizabeth Seton Church, Bedford, N.H.To view an Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.

In lieu of flowers,donations may be made in her memory to:

Coastal MaineBotanical Gardens

PO Box 234

Boothbay, ME 04537 or at

at https://shop.mainegardens.org/Donations.aspx

