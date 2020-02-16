NAPLES – Terri Lynn (Merrill) Brown, 58, was born on June 26, 1961 and passed away peacefully at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough after a lengthy and courageous battle with Pancreatic cancer on Feb. 13, 2020.She grew up in Westbrook and graduated in 1980 from Westbrook High School, where she was the first female Drum Major for the Westbrook High School marching band, and she also played the flute as well. Everybody that knew Terri, loved Terri. Terri permeated the love of Jesus, it seeped out of her pores and touched all who were blessed to know her. She lit up a room when she walked in it, and darkness didn’t stand a chance with Terri nearby. She was a powerful prayer warrior for her many friends, and had faith that would move mountains, and it actually did sometimes as she witnessed miracles in the hearts of non-believers when they gave their life to Christ. Terri was born to the late Evelyn Lunt Merrill, and she leaves behind her father Arthur Merrill and his wife Barbara. Terri was the twin sister of Tracy Hall, who was her very best friend. Her brother, Scott Agnew, who is 10-years older, is a retired Chief Engineer with the Merchant Marine. He traveled the world, and often sent postcards that Terri treasured, from faraway places. She considered her brother a true and trusted friend. She also leaves her much loved sister, Joyce Hebert, and her husband Phil Hebert. Terri was the loving and devoted mother to Joshua Fogg, and Melissa Gallagher, and a wonderful mother-in-law to Eric Gallagher who loved her deeply. Her children were her pride and joy, her everything, and there was not one day that went by that she did not lift them up in prayer to her Savior and friend, Jesus. She was a selfless grandmother to six grandchildren, Kelsey and Gavin Wight, Nolan Brown and Hazel Manson, and Chloe and Landon Gallagher. She was the great-grandmother to two great-grandsons, Maxwell and Lucas McCourt.Terri loved the Lord Jesus Christ with all of her heart, with all of her soul, and with all her mind. She served Him daily and faithfully. She was the Christian Education Director at Stroudwater Christian Church for many years, and taught TRC Kids at her beloved Rock Church in Scarborough, where she worked alongside her husband and her hero, Howie.Terri married the greatest love of her life, Howie Brown, on the most magical winter day on Jan. 4, 2003. The kind of day where the birches bend from the weight of the snow, and icicles glisten like glass. They were married for 17 blissful years, where she referred to him as “Brown.” and he still referred to her as “His beautiful bride!” She was witty and funny, charming and delightful. She told Howie that she really wanted a lakehouse. He replied, “I’m a police officer how can we afford that?” She answered quickly and confidently, “MY GOD is a MIGHTY GOD!” Terri walked on faith, like Jesus walked on water. Terri DID get her lakehouse where she and Howie resided, and where they enjoyed spectacular sunrises, serene sunsets, motorcycle rides, and lake life. She will be immensely missed by all, and she left a lasting legacy of love, joy, and hope. Her friends and family are quite confident that when Terri entered the jeweled gates of Heaven, she was met enthusiastically by her family and friends, and most especially her beloved and much missed mother, Evelyn. And surely, Jesus Christ himself presented her with a glittering golden baton to conduct the Lord’s orchestra and said, “Well done, my good and faithful servant!”There will be a joyful celebration of life in Terri’s honor, which she would have loved, and where she wanted lots of laughter, and stories, with definitely no crying or gnashing of teeth as she called it, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at The Rock Church, 66 Gorham Road, Scarborough, ME 04074

Arrangements are in the care of the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook, ME 04092. To express condolences or participate in Terri’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com. In lieu of flowers,memorial contributions in Terri’s name maybe made to:The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital 22 Bramhall St.Portland, ME 04102

