NEW HIRES

• Defendify in Portland announced two hires.

Wendy Bouton has joined as head of business development. She brings extensive experience building high-performance teams and exceeding multimillion-dollar quotas. She previously held a key role in leading business development and customer engagement at Covetrus.

Jim Albright was hired as head of marketing. He previously led marketing strategies for B2B data integration software companies. Most recently, he worked for PTC in Portland.

• Rota Knott was named executive director of Tedford Housing. She takes over leadership from Craig Phillips, who is retiring. Knott brings more than a decade of experience in nonprofit leadership and administration. She was previously executive director of the Somerset County Local Management Board in Maryland.

PROFESSIONAL RECOGNITIONS

• Craig Church and Dennis Wheelock, members of the Magnusson Balfour team, were recognized with the 2019 Triple Gold Award and the Double Gold Award, respectively. Church has been with Magnusson Balfour since 2009 and Wheelock joined the team in 2012.

Magnusson Balfour Commercial & Business Brokers moved to Keller Williams Realty in 2018. The Magnusson Balfour team was also recognized with the 2019 Platinum Group Award for all of Keller Williams Realty.

