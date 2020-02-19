Marvelous Musicians

Pihcintu Chorus member lauded by U2 frontman

Sundy Ntoto, a Deering High School senior and member of the Pihcintu Multicultural Chorus, got a standing ovation from U2 frontman Bono after a performance by the choir at the United Nations in New York on Feb. 11.

Bono and former president of Ireland Mary Robinson were at the U.N. to help launch Ireland’s “The Drive for Five” campaign, which focuses on the importance of education for girls. The campaign “calls for five transformative actions to get all adolescent girls into school and provide them with quality, relevant education in supportive, safe and healthy environments,” according to RTÉ, a news service dedicated to championing Irish culture.

The Portland-based, all-female Pihcintu Chorus is made up of refugees and immigrants for whom Maine is now their new home. The group, founded in 2004, sometimes sings before the United Nations and at other important events.

RTÉ reported that Bono said that providing girls with better access to subjects such as math and science and technology will benefit the world.

“The climate crisis may be manmade but it’s likely to be woman-solved,” Bono said.

Local band director to march in 2021 Rose Bowl Parade

Jennifer Fletcher, an elementary band director for the South Portland School Department, has been selected to join band directors from across the country in the 2021 Tournament of Roses Parade.

The parade will celebrate education’s ability to open doors, open minds and change lives. A custom-designed animated float will lead a marching band of band directors up to 300 strong from across the country. The parade entry will convey the theme “We teach music. We teach life.”

Fletcher is a 2016 graduate of the University of Maine. She joined the South Portland Music Department in September 2018. She is an alumnus of the South Portland music program and, in addition to teaching beginning band to 180 fifth grade students, she is a member of the SPHS Marching Band staff and a member of the production staff for the SPHS musical theater program.

317 Main Community Music Center receives $20K grant

317 Main Community Music Center in Yarmouth has been selected as a 2020 CMA Foundation grant recipient for its continued efforts and commitment to music education. The CMA Foundation is a national nonprofit working to enrich music education programs across the country and to ensure every child has access to a high-quality music education.

“Our Partnership Programs throughout the public school system bring so much joy and creativity to students’ lives,” said Alicia Phelps, 317 Main’s Partnership Program Coordinator. “This support from the CMA Foundation is integral to continuing to bring the highest quality musical experiences possible for all students, regardless of the barriers to access they face in and outside of school.”

Programs include year-long violin instruction for third graders at East End Community School in Portland, songwriting and digital music intensives for teens, and a variety of after-school programs for elementary students.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: