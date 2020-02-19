SOUTH PORTLAND – Alan H. Hawkins, 72, of South Portland, died peacefully on Feb. 15, 2020, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. Born in Lincoln, on Aug. 29, 1947, he graduated from Mattanawcook Academy in 1965, received his B.S. in education and history from the University of Maine at Farmington in 1969, and his M.S. in educational leadership at the University of Southern Maine in 1988. A lifelong educator, Alan was inspired to become a teacher by his dear aunt, Marjorie Jordan. He started his career in Millinocket and moved to South Portland School Department in 1972, where he spent 30 years as a teacher and principal at Dora L. Small School and Memorial Middle School. He was superintendent of Wiscasset School Department, Cape Elizabeth School Department, and RSU 12. Over his long career, Alan made an impact on countless educators and students and became a mentor to many administrators who went on to become district leaders. In 1976, he married Margaret Powell, also a teacher in South Portland. They began their married life in Falmouth and moved to South Portland in 1984 where they spent the last 35 years, raised their daughters, tended to their extensive gardens, and made lifelong friends. Early in life, Alan developed an interest in local history and genealogy. He treasured his time researching with noted genealogists and historians, amassed extensive collections, and published several titles on the history of Lincoln (ME) and Burlington (ME), his ancestors, and memories from his childhood. He loved sharing his enthusiasm for history and books with family and friends, who often left visits with him with items for their own bookshelves. Alan was also a collector of books and artifacts related to Abraham Lincoln, which he recently gifted to the New Hampshire Institute of Politics (NHIOP) at Saint Anselm College. He was a lifetime member of the National Education Association and Maine Education Association. Locally, he held membership and leadership roles in the South Portland Teachers Association, the South Portland Administrators Association, and the Cumberland County Superintendents Association. He also held memberships at New England Historical Genealogical Society, Maine Historical Society, South Portland Historical Society, Hiram Lodge, South Portland Lions Club, and Rotary of South Portland / Cape Elizabeth. He was predeceased by his parents, Herschel J. Hawkins and Madaline (Gipson) Hawkins; his brothers, Donald R. Hawkins and James L. Hawkins; and sister, Pearl R. Hurd. Alan is survived by his wife Margaret, of South Portland; daughter, Emily Elizabeth of Exeter, N.H.; and daughter, Mary Kathryn (Katie) and her husband Rob Vail of South Portland. He also leaves behind two sisters-in-law, several generations of much loved nieces, nephews, and cousins, treasured colleagues, and former students. He had many dear friends who were like family, including Ron LaFratta, Ron Santerre, Sue Comyns, Carol Marino, John and Joanna Ryan, and Troy Andrews. The family is deeply grateful to his team of medical specialists, especially Patricia Stogsdill, Sophie Woolston, Barry White, Robert Zimmerman, Emily Snow, John Lualdi, Ross Isacke and the team at Maine Medical Center P2C, and the immeasurably kind team at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, from 4-8 p.m., at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11 a.m., at South Portland High School Auditorium, 637 Highland Avenue, South Portland. To view Alan’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.comAs an alternative to flowers, donations to the following organizations would be appreciated: South Portland Historical Society,55 Bug Light Park,South Portland, ME 04106, orSouth PortlandFood Cupboard130 Thadeus StreetSouth Portland, ME 04106

Send questions/comments to the editors.