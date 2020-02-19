WESTBROOK – Celine Y. Bougie, 63, of 850 Baxter Blvd., Portland, passed away, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. She was born in Portland, the daughter of Fernand and Carmella (Ledoux) Bougie.

Ceci grew up in Westbrook and was an early communicant of St. Anthony’s Church (St. Hyacinth) Westbrook. She was baptized at St. Hyacinth by her uncle, Reverend Charles J. Ledoux. She enjoyed a typical childhood until a grand mal seizure the day after her sixth birthday that changed her life and everyone around her. She lived with her parents until their passing and her brother, Al, until she moved to Seaside Retirement and Long Term Care facility in 2015. During her life she enjoyed the family camps and backyard pool, the giant swing glider her dad built.

She was predeceased by her parents, Carmella F. (Ledoux) Bougie and Fernand Bougie.

She is survived by her brothers, Albert Bougie, Charles Bougie and his wife Courtney and their children Jillian Bougie, Erika Payne, Shawn Townsend, Kyle Townsend, Nicholas Rastegar and Rick Townsend, her paternal Aunts Rita Grondin, Lorraine Grondin and her husband Ronald, Simone Allen and her husband Paul and several cousins.

Celine was an innocent gentle woman who loved to sing. In her own way she was kind and gentle and taught us how to love and was loved by many.

There will be no visiting hours. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Friday, February 21, at St. Anthony’s Church, Brown Street, Westbrook. Interment will be in St. Hyacinth Cemetery in the springtime. The family wishes to extend the deepest gratitude to the caregivers at Seaside Skilled Rehabilitation Center and eventually Beacon Hospice services for impeccable care given to Celine and to all the outpouring of prayers, condolences love and well wishes. Arrangements are in the care of the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook, Maine 04092. To express condolences or participate in Celine’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

