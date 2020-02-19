DAYTON – Earl Adams Jr., 87, on Feb. 15, 2020, was lifted into glory and went home to be with our Lord and Savior. He passed sleeping peacefully in his bed surrounded by his family and his bride of 70 years, Patricia.

Earl Jr. went to a one-room schoolhouse in Dayton, Maine, graduated from Old Orchard Beach High school in 1950 and married Patricia Allaire that same year. They lived in Dayton and travelled all over the United States.

Earl started his career in 1954 at the fire barn in Old Orchard Beach, continued on to become an assistant fire chief/security at the Alaska BMEWS and worked on the Alaska Pipeline from 1975-1978. He was a steamfitter for 56 years out of Local Union 131, New Hampshire. He went on to become the campground caretaker for Angeles Girl Scout Camp at White’s Landing, Catalina, Calif., for seven years and then the Maine Turnpike Authority for 15-and-a-half years as a toll collector.

Earl is predeceased by his parents, Earl Sr. and Elsie Adams and siblings, Bertha, Marian, Dorothy, Grace, Gladys, Mildred and Walter Adams.

Pa is survived by his wife, Pat and his children, Sheila (Glenn McCallum), Dennis (Rita Foley) and Gary (Wendy Bombard Adams); his grandchildren Heather, Earl, Casey (Jay Morin) and Russell; and his great-grandchildren, Kylie, Gavin and Owen.

An open and kind-hearted man, Earl will also be missed by Danny and Nancy (Allaire) Barbano, his many loving nieces, nephews and a host of long-time friends and colleagues.

2 Tim 4:7-8 “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” This is the Earl we all knew and loved.

Arrangements are by The Old Orchard Beach Funeral Home, Portland Ave., Old Orchard Beach, coordinated by Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, Saco. We will celebrate Earl’s life sometime in the Spring when the flowers are in bloom.

In lieu of flowers please consider sending donations to the Old Orchard Beach Alumni Association Scholarship Fund

PO Box 337

Old Orchard Beach, ME 04064

Send questions/comments to the editors.