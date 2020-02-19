SEBAGO – Sarah “Sarie” McCarthy, 28, of Sebago, passed away on February 15, 2020.

She was born in Portland, Maine, Nov. 29, 1991. She was the daughter of David and Elizabeth McCarthy of Sebago. Sarie graduated from Catherine McAuley High School in 2010, and from Norwich University in 2014, in the Corps of Cadet program. She was a nursing student at SMCC. She was an avid snowboarder and was a member of National Ski Patrol.

Sarie is so loved as a daughter, granddaughter, sister, cousin, niece and friend. Sarie was most known for her trademark smile and infectious laugh. She loved being a big sister to her brothers who love her deeply. Her greatest gift was her brilliant sense of humor and sharp wit; she never missed an opportunity for the perfect joke. She made all that met her feel like an instant friend with her humor and charm. She was a bright light that lit up a room. She wore her heart on her sleeve and she had an energy within that warmed us all. She accepted everyone, would give her all for anyone, and expected nothing in return. When you were around her, you just felt alive!

She had the type of curiosity that led her to books and articles that created a wealth of knowledge of the world around her. From a very young age she was a voracious reader, and grew to love scientific podcasts. She carried the keys to the world in her pocket.

She enjoyed all seasons, loved the winter snow as much as the warm beaches. She has done many hikes in the Maine and New Hampshire mountains, always bringing her dear friends and her two Boston Terriers that she adored.

She was fierce in everything she did; her loyalty to her friends and family, her co-workers that she loved, and now she is our fierce angel looking out for us. She always pushed us to grow and see what life can be. Aside from all the people that she touched and loved in Maine, she has a large community of friends that are grieving for her in Charleston, S.C., where she lived for four years. .

Everyone should be as lucky to have a daughter as sharp, sassy and brave as Sarie! She called everyone “darling” and she was ours.

Sarie leaves behind her parents, her brothers, Freddy of Carrabassett Valley, and Henry of Lake Tahoe, Calif. Her Nana, Katherine Fitzpatrick of Plaistow, N.H., and she was blessed with an amazing amount of aunts, uncles and cousins in her life, from all over the country who loved her dearly. She also leaves behind her boyfriend Jonathan McKinney of Charleston, S.C. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Frederick and Elizabeth McCarthy, Joseph Fitzpatrick, Aunts. Gail Sanford and Candace Forsley, as well as cousins. Ryan Fitzptrick, Molly Perrin and Micah Gianotti.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours for Sarie on Thursday, February 20, from 4-7 p.m., at Jones Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, Maine 04103. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 21, at 11 a.m., at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 673 Stevens Ave, Portland, ME 04103.

Please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Sarah’s online guestbook.

