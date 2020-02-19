FREEPORT – Robert “Bob” E. Woodbury, 75, of Freeport, passed away on the morning of Feb. 9, 2020, peacefully and with his daughters at his side. Bob was born in Portland, Maine, son of Earle and Nellie Woodbury. He graduated from Greely High School and served as a lieutenant in the Army during the Vietnam War. After the war he returned to Maine to complete his education, receiving degrees from the University of Southern Maine and the University of New Hampshire. Bob was a teacher, principal and eventually superintendent of schools in the Madison School District from 1973 to 1990. While working as a superintendent, he also completed a doctorate in education at U.C. Santa Barbara. In 1990 he moved to Gray, where he was superintendent of schools from 1990 to 1994. He retired from education in 1994.

Bob was known as a mentor and friend to many that had the pleasure of crossing his path, always ready with thoughtful advice or a good joke to share. A caring and wonderful father and grandfather, Bob took vacations with his family whenever he could, and loved immersing himself in history on his travels. He was an avid sports fan and loved to golf, bowl, camp, hike, take his boat out on Sebago Lake with his friends, and hang out with his dog, Cody, whom he took everywhere with him. Bob was also very committed to the American Legion, where he was Adjutant at American Legion Post #35 for 11 years.

Bob is survived by his three daughters, Diane Conti, Sarah Woodbury and Jolene Woodbury; his grandchildren, Spencer Collins, Alec Conti and Nicholas Conti; his nephews; his stepchildren; and his dog, Cody. He was predeceased by his parents, Earle and Nellie Woodbury, and his brother, Frank Woodbury.

Bob spent his final days at Togus Springs at the V.A. Bob’s family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, caregivers and volunteers at the V.A. and at Togus Springs for the wonderful care they gave him over the years. The family will be forever grateful.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, at 1 p.m. at the Maine Veteran Cemetery in the Chapel on Mt. Vernon Road in Augusta. A reception will follow at the American Legion at 7 Legion Drive in Augusta.

You may share your memories or condolences at www.lindquistfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Somerset Humane Society in Skowhegan.

Send questions/comments to the editors.