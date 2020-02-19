NORTH WATERBORO – Sophia Ivory Willard, 26, of North Waterboro, Maine, was lost to us on Feb. 15, 2020.

Sophia is survived by her mother and father, Nicole and Jonathan Willard, her brother, Nickolaus Willard, her aunts, Tara Judish, Caroline Judish-McKale and her husband, Michael McKale, her uncles, Jack Judish, Christopher Willard and his wife, Laurel Willard, and Ethan Willard, her cousin, Etienne Charron-Willard, and her grandparents, Nancy Hartley and Paul and Jane Willard, great uncles and aunts and cousins, and predeceased by grandparents, Joe and Joanne Judish and Bill Hartley.

She loved her family, theater, music, and had a spectacular sense of humor. She continuously gave back as exemplified during her time in AmeriCorps. During her life Sophia lived in Maine with her parents and brother and in Colorado with her aunt.

Friends and family may call on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, from 5-7 p.m., the Autumn Green Funeral Home, 47 Oak Street, in Alfred.

To read a complete obituary and leave condolences for the family, please visit www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com

The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.

