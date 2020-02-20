Seeds of Hope is sponsoring a free series in digital literacy conducted by the National Digital Equity Center and in partnership with the city of Biddeford.

The first session on Internet Safety will take place Thursday, March 5, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Seeds of Hope Neighborhood Center, 35 South St., Biddeford, ME 04004.

To register contact [email protected] (preferred) or 207-283-1783.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: