Sophia Loranger, a senior at Old Orchard Beach High School, has been selected to receive the 2020 MPA Principal’s Award, Principal John Suttie said.

The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship.

“Throughout her years at Old Orchard Beach High, Sophia has distinguished herself in the classroom, on the playing field, and as a leader in the school and the community,” Principal Suttie said when announcing the award. “She very much deserves this recognition.”

Sophia, Principal Suttie, and other award winners and their principals will attend an Honors Luncheon at Jeff’s Catering and Event Center in Brewer on Saturday, April 4 at 12:30 p.m. The Honors Luncheon recognizes these outstanding students with the presentation of an individual plaque and the awarding of five $1,000 scholarships in the names of Horace O. McGowan and Richard W. Tyler. Mr. McGowan and Mr. Tyler were former Maine principals and executive directors of the Association. This year an additional five $1,000 scholarships will be presented through the efforts of the MPA Scholarship Golf Tournament.

The Principal’s Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association which represents Maine’s school administrators.

