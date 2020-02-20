Workers at the H.L. Forhan’s Canning Co. on Fort Hill Road in Gorham are shown in this turn of the century photograph. The corn is ready to be processed, and the company also canned beans and blueberries. Al Johnson is at center, with his hands on his hips. The boy standing on the crates is Merrill Libby with his father Elmer. Courtesy of Gorham Historical Society

 

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, the American Journal is featuring historical highlights from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

