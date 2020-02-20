Bicentennial theme for parade

In honor of the state’s 200th birthday, this year’s Founders Festival parade will have a Maine theme. The festival will be held on the weekend of Sept. 12-13.

Anyone can enter the parade’s float contest, which will have cash prizes. Entry information and sign ups will be available this summer.

The festival will also include historical tours and music. For more information or those who would like to host an event, contact Suzie Phillips, [email protected] or 892 9847.

Did you know?

Gorham Historical Society’s chronology reports that John Phinney and a son were Gorham’s first settlers in 1736 followed by Hugh McLellan and Daniel Mosher in 1738. It’s unclear, however, which of the later two was the second settler.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Feb. 6 that the U.S. public debt was $23,305,297,151,133.97.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: