In December 1819, eligible residents of Baldwin/Sebago voted unanimously in favor of the Maine Constitution at the William Fitch residence in Sebago Center. The date of this photograph is around 1930 and shows the original early 1800s residence. The historic Fitch home burned in 1941 but was rebuilt on the same site (on the Bridgton Road, Route 107). Courtesy Margaret Allen / Sebago Historical Society

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, the Lakes Region Weekly is featuring historical highlights from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

filed under:
bicentennial, Lakes Region Weekly community, sebago maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles