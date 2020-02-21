SCARBOROUGH — Community Service’s Passport Day is an event for those who don’t otherwise have time to apply for a passport book or card during the work week.

On Sunday, March 7 at the Scarborough Municipal Building, Scarborough Community Services will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to make sure that applicants have everything they need to get a passport.

A passport is the only document needed to travel internationally as well as within the country, said Nicole Hall, community services operations and facilities manager. It’s also another document providing proof of citizenship.

A drivers license expires every six years, she said, but a passport will expire every 10 years, a benefit of having another form of identification.

The event runs like a “well-oiled machine,” said Hall. Staff will be answering questions and making sure that applicants have all their necessary documents in order.

An applicant can print out the forms online, fill them out and bring them to Passport Day if they wish, said Hall.

“We’d have all the paper work they’d need, but it’s also available on travel.state.gov,” she said. “They should bring their birth certificate, or naturalization certificate, drivers license or photo ID.”

She added that Community Services won’t be taking passport photos, but applicants can visit Walgreens, CVS, AAA or other businesses with photo services to get that picture taken.

Hall said that it takes about six to eight weeks to receive the passport. That process can be expedited to three weeks for a fee, however.

“In terms of payment, each applicant needs to bring two checks with them,” she said.

Those ages 16 or older are charged $110 for a passport book and $30 for a card, said Hall. There is also an acceptance facility fee of $35 per applicant.

For minors, ages 15 and under, Hall said that the parent(s) whose name is written on that child’s birth certificate needs to be present. However, if a parent is not available, the guardian can receive a notarized form prior to the event.

If someone is renewing a minor’s passport, even if the minor is an infant, Hall said that child still needs to attend.

“We need to make sure it’s the same person in the photo,” she said.

A passport book for a minor is $80 and the card is $15, said Hall.

She said that Scarborough Community Services offers passport services each week on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anyone is welcome to call and make an appointment.

“The nice thing about it is if you can come in during the week, we will have a dedicated time slot for you,” she said.

Non-Scarborough residents can also attend the event, too, she said. If anyone has any questions prior to the event, call the Community Services office at 730-4150.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: