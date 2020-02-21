DAMARISCOTTA — Feeling the winter blues and in need of some summer lovin’? Damariscotta’s Lincoln Theater has the solution: a “Grease” sing-a-long, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27.

Join in on the songs as “Grease” plays on the big screen, complete with newly restored print lyrics.

It’s California, 1959. Sandy Olsson (Olivia Newton-John), who is vacationing from Australia with her family, meets greaser and leader of the T-Birds gang, Danny Zuko (John Travolta). Swimming, bowling, and drinking lemonade, they spend those summer nights falling hopelessly in love. When Sandy’s parents decide to stay and she becomes an Australian transfer student, she and Danny unexpectedly discover they’re attending the same high school. Now, surrounded by their friends, they have an image to uphold as “bad boy” Danny and “good girl” Sandy fade into the realities of high school. Through all the pressures of being a teen, will they be able to rekindle their summer love affair?

Directed by Randal Kleiser and based on the original musical by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, “Grease” was released in June of 1978 as the highest grossing musical film of all time. The soundtrack went on to rank as the second best-selling album of the year, and the hit song “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” written and produced by John Farrar, and performed in the movie by Olivia Newton-John, was nominated for best original song at the 51st Academy Awards. The film also received nominations for five Golden Globes.

Damariscotta’s Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St.. Tickets for this event are $8 for adults, $6 for theater members and youth 18 and under. Tickets will be available at the door beginning one hour before showtime. More information is available at lcct.org

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: