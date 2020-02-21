BATH — The Chocolate Church Arts Center presents a production of ‘Blithe Spirit,’ a comic play by celebrated English playwright Noël Coward. The show, which will take place in the annex, opens on Friday, Feb. 28, with performances that weekend and the following weekend of March 6.

“Blithe Spirit “takes place in the late 1930’s, and tells the story of the socialite novelist Charles Condomine (played by Peter Havas of Harpswell), who hires mystic Madame Arcati as part of his research for an upcoming book. Madame Arcati unwittingly conjures the spirit of Charles’ deceased first wife, the temperamental Elvira, who proceeds to haunt and disrupt the lives of Charles and his current wife, Ruth. While Charles can see the ghost of his deceased ex-wife, Ruth cannot, leading to all sorts of mischief and hilarious situations.

“Blithe Spirit “is directed by Mort Achter of Topsham, who returns after directing the Chocolate Church Arts Center’s popular production of Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite in 2019. Laura Graham of West Gardiner takes the role of Ruth, and Christina Boyington (Bath) plays the ghost of Elvira. Tamara Lilly of Woolwich plays the peculiar Madame Arcati, and Michael Millett (Topsham) and Deborah Patterson (Bath) take the roles of the Condomine’s friends, Dr. and Mrs. Bradman, who have agreed to join the couple for the séance. Shirley Bernier of Lisbon Falls rounds out the cast as the Condomine’s maid, Edith.

Evening performances of this witty, character-driven show will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays, Feb. 28, and March 6; and Saturdays, Feb 29 and March 7. Matinee shows will be presented at 2 p.m. on Sundays, March 1 and 8.

Tickets for “Blithe Spirit,” and a full schedule of upcoming performances can be found at chocolatechurcharts.org or by calling (207) 442-8455. Select performances include folk songwriter David Mallett on March 27, and Maine indie-rock group Rustic Overtones with opening band Gentle Temper on March 28.

