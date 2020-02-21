CUMBERLAND FORESIDE – Franklyn J. Bardack, 89, formerly of Freeport, passed away on Feb. 18, 2020 at Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough. Frank was born on June 1, 1930, in Albany, N.Y., a son of Morris and Rose (Goldberg) Bardack.

He was a Korean War veteran who served in the United States Air Force. Frank went to school at Cornell University and graduated with a degree in Industrial Labor Relations. He worked as an advertising copywriter and television commercial producer in Detroit, Philadelphia, Cincinnati, New York and Amsterdam, Netherlands. He later published two newsletters in Health Labor Relations.

Franklyn was an avid and knowledgeable music lover, especially enjoying Jazz and classical music.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Bardack, siblings, Eileen Diamond and Harriet Schaffer; and nieces and nephews.

Frank’s family thanks the staff at Maine Veterans’ Home for their loving care. Services will be private.

