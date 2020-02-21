KENNEBUNK – Helena A. Jones, 84, passed away cradled in the arms of our Tutu Wahine on Feb. 20, 2020, at Kennebunk Health Center.

She was born May 11, 1935, in Lubec, the daughter of Earl and Melda Brown Metcalf, Jr. She graduated from schools in Lubec.

Helena moved to the Scarborough area in the early 1960s. She was employed by Fairchild Semiconductor and later for Sprague Electric.

Helena enjoyed fishing trips with her husband, summering in the Rangeley Lake region, trips to Lubec and Campobello Island. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Earl and a son, Michael.

Survivors include three sons, Kevin Jones and his wife, Judy, of Blaine, Larry Jones of Lebanon and Aubrey Jones and his wife, Cindi, of Lebanon, nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Friends and relatives may call Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 12-1 p.m., at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Road, Buxton, (Bar Mills) Maine.

A 1 p.m. service will follow at the funeral home, Pastor Charles Storey of the East Waterboro Free Baptist Church will officiate. Spring burial at Olsen cemetery in Lubec.

