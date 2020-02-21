SOUTH PORTLAND – Mary W. Burns, 92, of South Portland, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2020. Mary was born in Standish, Maine, to the late Philip and Martha (Sanborn) White on September 26, 1927. Mary grew up in Reading, Mas., graduating from Reading High School in 1945. She went on to graduate from the University of Maine in Orono, where she learned the “Maine Hello” which carried on throughout her life always warmly greeting anyone she crossed paths with. After college, she began her career as a dietician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital where she worked for several years. She left Boston and came to Maine in 1985. After her move to Maine, she worked as a Secretary at Portland High School, first in the Guidance Office then as the Principal’s Secretary, finally retiring in 1996. Mary loved spending time with her family and adored her grandchildren, never missing any activities they participated in and was a regular on the sidelines of many South Portland sporting events. She spent her summers on Hancock Pond enjoying the sounds of laughter and splashing in the water, and spending time with extended family. Mary was often quick to laugh or make a joke and was always the life of the party. She was kind-hearted and generous, often doing what she could for others. And Mary held true to her family’s philosophy that no meal was complete without dessert.In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her sister, Elizabeth Hodges of Reading, Mass., and brothers, Philip White Jr. of Reading, Mass., and Richard White of South Portland, Maine.Mary is survived by her daughter, Martha Spencer of South Portland; her grandchildren, Paul Spencer of South Portland, Mary Rowan and her husband Aron of Buxton, Amanda Boudreau and her husband Joseph of Hudson, Mass., and Sarah Spencer of Boston, Mass.; her great-granddaughters Nora and Chloe Boudreau of Hudson, Mass.; her sister Martha Chambers of Athens, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews.Mary’s family would like to thank the staff at South Portland Nursing Home for their exceptional care and patience showed towards her. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours from 10-11 a.m., on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. A funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

