PORTLAND – Fernanda Cyr Dufour of Portland passed away on Feb. 12, 2020. She was born in St. Agatha, Maine on Oct. 23, 1923, where she was raised and schooled.

In 1941 she married Lucien J. Dufour of Madawaska, and together they raised six children. Widowed in 1977, she moved to Portland where she resided until her death.

Fernanda was very active in her church serving as a Eucharistic Minister and lector for many years. Among her many accomplishments, she was well known and highly regarded for her work as a long-term professional Nanny for several families throughout the Greater Portland area. Fernanda was an avid walker (completing a half marathon at the age of 79), and she loved hosting family gatherings, traveling, hiking, painting, and playing the piano.

Fernanda was preceded in death by her husband, Lucien; daughters Patricia Larson and Rose Marie MacDonald, and her only son Kenneth.

She is survived by her daughters Jacqueline Zaichick (husband Max), Frances Chavaree, and Lisa Dufour (husband Ronald Morrison); her grandchildren Peter Dufour (wife Kelly), Scott Dufour, and Bret Chavaree (wife Theresa); and her great-grandchildren River, Audrey, and Xander Dufour.

A graveside service for the family will be held in Evergreen cemetery. A memorial service in celebration of Fernanda’s life will be held at a later date and will be announced.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous