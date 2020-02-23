BUXTON – Mary Elizabeth Wallace, 79, passed away on Feb. 21, 2020 at Mercy Hospital. She was born in Westbrook on Jan. 26, 1941, a daughter of the late Milo and Clara (Rockwell) Tedford and graduated from Westbrook High School in 1959.

Mary was a lifelong caregiver. Over the years she boarded the young and elderly and assisted anyone who was in need.

She will always be remembered as a loving woman who enjoyed doing anything family related- especially family parties. Mary also enjoyed playing Bingo, going to Beech Ridge Motor Speedway, boating and being on the water, and going out to dinner.

Mary was a longtime member of the Buxton Center Baptist Church.

She is predeceased by a son, Michael G. Davis in 1977; and a brother, Lloyd Tedford. She is survived by her beloved husband, Joseph “Joe” Wallace; a son, Jeffrey J. Davis and his wife Rosana of California and their children Brett and Jared Davis; siblings, Fred Tedford, Shirley Rankin, Rebecca Shaw, Marshall Tedford, and Rachel Mondor; and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday Feb. 28 from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Rd. (Rt. 22) in Buxton. A memorial service will be held on Saturday Feb. 29 at 2 p.m. at the Buxton Centre Baptist Church, 938 Long Plains Rd., Buxton. Pastor Laura Holt-Haslam will officiate. Burial will be in the spring at Highland Cemetery in Buxton. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions can be made to:

Buxton Centre

Baptist Church

938 Long Plains Rd.

Buxton, ME 04093

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous