YARMOUTH — The proposed combined municipal and school budget for the new fiscal year totals $45 million, which represents a nearly 10% increase in spending and could add $1.49 per $1,000 of valuation to the property tax rate.

The Town Council got its first look at the proposed $13.9 municipal budget Monday and will hold a preliminary discussion on the spending measure at its meeting Thursday, after The Forecaster’s deadline. The School Committee has already taken a first pass at its proposed $29.9 million budget and is scheduled to hold a final vote March 12.

In his preliminary budget presentation, Town Manager Nat Tupper said municipal spending is up by $819,000, a 6% increase, while school spending is up by $3.2 million, or 12%. If both budgets pass without any alterations, he said the tax rate could increase from $18.86 per $1,000 of valuation to $20.35 per $1,000.

When asked about how much would be added to the tax bill of a median-priced Yarmouth home, Tupper said residents can do their own math based on their property valuations.

Residents will get their first chance to comment on the combined spending package during a public hearing at 7 p.m. April 2, although the council will be holding budget discussions between now and then.

In outlining the combined budget, Tupper said 66% of spending can be attributed to the schools. As with the school budget, he said the majority of municipal expenses relate to wages and benefits, which total $4.9 million, or 33% of spending.

He said budget drivers include a significant increase in debt service, much of which is related to a $52 million bond for upgrades at all four of the town’s schools. Construction at each school is now underway and includes new classroom space, increased security, and specialized space for programs such as art and music.

Other municipal budget impacts, according to Tupper, include a $188,000 increase in health insurance costs and a nearly $201,000 increase in wages for town staff. He said the town is also expecting to see a $70,412 increase in its county tax assessment.

To offset some of the increases, Tupper said proposed capital projects were reduced by almost $181,000 from the initial $1.7 million that was proposed in the fall. Still, he said, there are many items the budget does not address, including mitigating the impact of browntail moths, the town’s share of a new school resource officer, more funds for dredging in the harbor, and capital funding for the proposed new community center.

Other items that need attention but are not in the budget, Tupper said, include preparing for a comprehensive plan update, what to do about the Davis Landing Bridge, open space acquisition and climate change impact. In addition, a committee is looking into a new off-leash dog park, and both the library and Town Hall could use more staff.

A final vote on the combined budget is set for May 7, and the annual Town Meeting will be held June 2. A school budget vote will be held June 9.

