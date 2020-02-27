Dems to caucus

Hollis/Buxton Democrats will caucus at 1 p.m. March 8, at Buxton Town Hall, 185 Portland Road.

The agenda includes local, state and national issues. “Learn about #RiseAndOrganize virtual rally,” the announcement by Maynard Charron said.

Those attending will elect local party leaders and be offered opportunities for grassroots involvement. Unenrolled voters can register as Democrats at the caucus and participate.

Doors open at noon. For more information and advanced check in, visit mainedems.org/Caucus.

