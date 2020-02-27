Auditions

March 6-8

“The Great American Trailer Park Musical,” 6-7:30 p.m. March 6, 9 a.m. to noon March 7, callbacks 10 a.m. to noon March 8. Come with a 1-2 minute comedic monologue, a song in style of the show and your own sheet music. Those auditioning for Betty, Pickles or Lin should prepare for a 1-2 minute improv. Windham Center Stage Theater, 8 School Road, Windham. More information: windhamtheater.org

Music

March 7

Singer-songwriter Hayley Reardon, Village Coffeehouse of New Gloucester, 7:30 p.m., 19 Gloucester Hill Road, New Gloucester. $10 at door.

March 15

The Pond Lilies, traditional music from Ireland, Scotland, Québec, Acadia, U.S. and beyond., 2 p.m., North Gorham United Church of Christ, 4 Standish Neck Road, Gorham. Free.

March 17

Sebago Lakes Ukulele Society’s St. Patrick’s Day Sing Along, 6 p.m., presented by Raymond Arts Alliance, Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Main St., Raymond. Free, suggested donation $5.

Theater

Feb. 28-March 1

Blackbox Theater presents “Almost, Maine,” 7 p.m. Feb. 28 and 29, 2 p.m. March 1, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish.Tickets: $15 advance, $18 walk up. schoolhousearts.org.

Feb. 28-March 8

“Dear Edwina,” collaboration between USM School of Music, Department of Theatre, Russell Hall, 37 College Ave., Gorham. Showtimes and tickets: usm.maine.edu/theatre, $10 students/youth, $16 60+, faculty/staff/alumni, $22 general public.

March 6-22

Disney’s “My Son Pinocchio Jr.,” 2 p.m. March 7, 9, 14, 15, 21, 22; 7 p.m. March 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21; Windham Center Stage Theater, 8 School Road, Windham. Tickets: $8 students and seniors, $10 adults at 893-2098 or [email protected]

March 14

Miwa Matrayek’s “Glorious Visions in Animation,” 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. Tickets: $18-$32, boxoffice.porttix.com.

Comedy

March 11

Tim Sample – 200 Years of Great Maine Storytelling, 7:30 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. Tickets: $10 adults and $7 students at westbrookpac.org; day of show $12 adults and $10 students.

Art

Through March 12

“Lusus Naturae,” large-scale animated video and sound installation by Icelandic artists Ólöf Nordal, Gunnar Karlsson and Þuríður Jónsdótti, USM Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham. Closing reception 6 p.m. March 12 with performance by USM School of Music and Q&A with Artist-in-Residence Nordal. Free, usm.maine.edu.

Dance

Feb. 29

Swing-o-Rama to Benefit the WHS Chamber Singers, 6:15 p.m., Westbrook Middle School, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. $15 each or two for $20 in advance, $20 each at the door, children under 12 $5. brownpapertickets.com.

Young Life Sebago’s 2nd Annual Contra Dance, 7-9 p.m., Cressey Road United Methodist Church, 81 Cressey Road, Gorham. Tickets: $10. 515-867-6883 or sebago.younglife.org.

Send events 10 days in advance to [email protected]

