Community meal – Thursday, Feb. 27, noon, Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Shepherd’s pie, $5.

Baked haddock – Friday, Feb. 28, 5-6 p.m., St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Sponsored by Knights of Columbus. $10, $5 (children can choose fish, pizza or macaroni and cheese.

Baked haddock – Friday, Feb. 28, 4:30-6 p.m., St. Anthony’s Church, Brown St. Westbrook. $9, $5. To benefit the parish.

Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, Feb. 29, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation: $8, $4; $20, family.

Bean supper – Saturday, March 7, 4:30-6 p.m., White Rock Community Club, Wilson Road, Gorham. Two kinds of beans, hot dogs, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, homemade biscuits and pies. $8, $4.

Bean supper – Saturday, March 7, 5 and 6 p.m., Prides Corner Church, 235 Pride St., Westbrook. Beans, ham, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, Italian bread, homemade pies and beverages. $8,$5.

Bean supper – Saturday, March 7, 4:30-6 p.m., Hollis Lions Club, intersection of routes 202 and 35, Hollis Center. Two kinds of beans, red hot dogs, chop suey, coleslaw and desserts. $8,$3.

Corned beef & cabbage dinner – Saturday, March 7, 4:30-6:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, 17 Dunn St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Westbrook Lions Club. $9, $5.

Boiled ham and corned beef supper – Saturday, March 7, 5-6:30 p.m., 5 Kezar Road Church (near Melby’s store) North Waterford. All the fixings and homemade pies. $10, $5, kids 5 and under free. To benefit the North Waterford World’s Fair.

Beans and casserole supper – Saturday, March 7, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Unit 86, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Pies for dessert. $9, $4.50.

Catered boiled dinner – Monday, March 9, 11:30 a.m., Lakes Region Senior Center, Acorn Street, Gorham. Potatoes, carrots, cabbage, corned beef, beets, turnip, soda bread, ice cream and cookies. $8; non-members, $10. Reservations by March 1 by calling Blanche at 892-5604.

Nonprofit organizations who want to list public meals should email information 10 days in advance to [email protected]

