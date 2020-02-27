Para dies at 57
Westbrook businessman James Para of Gorham passed away Feb. 19 from a second bout with lung cancer.
He owned the Westbrook House of Pizza in the city’s downtown.
He was born in 1963 in Albania. At age 25, he and his wife, Flora, fled to the United States from a collapsing Albania, according to his obituary.
A look at past business
Historical Society members Mike Sanphy and Marc Swett will present a program at 1:30 p.m.Wednesday, March 4, at the
community center, 426 Bridge St.
They will speak about two of Westbrook’s past downtown businesses – Star Theater and McLellan’s Department Store.
Woman’s club to meet
GFWC Westbrook Woman’s club will hold its next meeting on Tuesday, March 3, at the Westbrook Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St.
A soup luncheon will be served at noon. A donation of $5 will be accepted for the GFWC State Presidents Project. At 1 p.m., the club will have its meeting and a birthday party for Dr. Seuss. Please bring Dr. Seuss books to be donated to our local Library.
All woman are invited attend as guests.
Post 62 monthly meeting
The Stephen W. Manchester Post 62 of the American Legion will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at its headquarters, 17 Dunn St.
The post will recognize and thank four Central Maine Power linemen from the Portland Service Center for volunteering last May to install a four-panel, painted mural celebrating the 100th anniversary of the American Legion, 1919-2019.
They are Michael Ross, Jeff Quirk, Leonard Bickford and Anthony Tanguay.
The mural, dedicated in Memorial Day ceremonies, was placed on the east wall at the post. It was designed and created by Visual Arts students at Westbrook High School and their instructor, Matthew Johnson.
