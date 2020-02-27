Oh Mr. Beem, as Ronald Reagan said, “There you go again.” I could, quite easily, dispute your “facts,” but that doesn’t appear to do any good so I will offer a point of view instead. I was like you. I didn’t want/like Donald Trump as president. I worked a desk job with standard business hours and came home and watched the evening news (NBC mostly). Until the fall of 2018 when I changed positions at my company and went on the road with non-standard hours. I wanted to stay informed so started listening to talk radio as I drove. That is when I realized that I was not being fully informed or even being told the truth by the mainstream media

Is Donald Trump perfect? No, not at all. Are the Democrats being mature, professional and honest? No, not at all. So what is the answer? It is to realize, like it or not, that Donald Trump’s presidency is 100% legitimate and that, like it or not, the American people decide who they want to represent/lead them and that no one has the right to overturn that because they don’t like or agree with that decision.

(On a side note, I would like to thank the American Journal for printing differing opinions unlike many mainstream media outlets.)

J.T. Jarrell

Westbrook

