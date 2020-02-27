A Valentine mission



The Missions Committee at West Gorham Union Church blessed the Police Department with bags of “survival sweets” for Valentines Day.

David and Jennifer McCullough, Becky Phinney and her daughter, Grade 8 student Elizabeth Phinney. delivered the gifts.

Each bag included Life Savers for the number of times police have been one; Smarties to give them wisdom for split second decisions; Hersey Kisses to show them some love; gum to help everyone stick together; Mounds for the mounds of courage police regularly show; Tootsie Rolls to roll with the punches; Peppermint Patties to help them keep their cool; and Laffy Taffy to remind officers that laughter is a great stress reliever.

“They were so amazed,” Jennifer McCullough said.

Police posted a picture on their Facebook page and McCullough said she had 200 responses.

