While at a family barbecue a few summers ago, one of my grown nephews encouraged me to try a new beverage. He claimed, “You will really love this Aunt N. It tastes just like the root beer that you had when you were a kid.”

Hmm … This tempted me, so I took a sip, and then another. To my amazement, this libation evoked my days as a carhop at the A&W Root Beer stand. It tasted like memories.

“What is this?” I asked.

With a twinkle in his eyes, my nephew replied, “It’s Not Your Father’s Root Beer!”

Half a glass later, my brain confirmed that this indeed was not exactly like the soda of my memories. Like so many things from the past, it was familiar, but not quite the same.

Similarly, the Libby Library is much like the library of my memories. It is still a splendid place for getting lost in a book, a place where Dad can read the newspaper while the kids finish homework, and a quiet respite from busy days; but today it is also so much more. The library in Old Orchard Beach provides stimulating programs, community services, and computer access. Wish you could see those award-winning movies and documentaries that you missed? Log on to Kanopy. Never used a Kindle? Borrow one. If you have vision problems, there’s a special Kindle for you. Contemplating your TV service? Borrow an antenna before making your final decision. You can even borrow sports equipment like Frisbees, basketballs, Wiffle balls and bocce! If you haven’t been to the library lately, you should visit Libby Library soon, physically or electronically. This is definitely not your father’s library!

Do you know anyone who is looking for a new job? Writing a resume can be an overwhelming task, whether you are entering the workplace for your first job or as a veteran employee. Cypress Resume is a resource that is available at the Libby Library. With this service, you will be able to develop a simple, professional-looking resume in only three steps. The site also automates simple cover letters and reference sheets. Hit Print or Download, and voila, you are ready for your job interview.

Come to the library on Thursday, March 12, to learn about a way to save money on your property taxes. Yes, save! Town Manager, Larry Mead, will be there at 3 p.m. to discuss the 70+ Tax Rebate Program. If you have reached the age of 70, have lived in your Old Orchard Beach home for at least 10 consecutive years, and receive a Homestead Rebate or Veteran’s exemption, you may qualify. How wonderful to get help from a live person at your own town library. Why muddle through the paperwork alone?

While on the subject of personal contact, forget Facebook for a while, and talk face-to-face with neighbors and friends. On Friday, March 6, our latest program, the Socrates Club, will convene from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Libby Library Community Room. Pondering life’s big questions may help you sort out the mysteries of the busy world in which we live. So, grab your lunch, and come ponder with us. Subsequent meetings will be held on the first Friday of the month.

Have you been thinking of adding “Green Options” to your life? Stop by on March 14 between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 2 p..m. to speak with a representative of Maine Green Power, and finally, don’t forget that One Beach, One Book kicks off on March 3, at 5 p.m.

No, this is not your father’s library, nor your mother’s for that matter!

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: