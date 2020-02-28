Girl Scouts from Gorham, Westbrook and Scarborough (Nonesuch Service Unit) celebrated World Thinking Day on Feb. 8. They collected art supplies for The Girls Foundation of Tanzania and had a speaker from the Foundation attend. The girls learned about WAGGGS, and did activities that explored this year’s theme “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.” The girls also made cards for “Hearts for Hospice” and made 43 scarves and donated them to the Preble Street Resource Center and the Maine Homeless Veterans Alliance.

