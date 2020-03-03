BRUNSWICK – Laurette G. Raymond, 94, died Wednesday Feb. 26, 2020 at Brentwood Center, Yarmouth.

She was born June 16, 1925 in Brunswick Maine a daughter of Henri and Mabel Dionne Caouette. She attended St. Johns School, Brunswick. As a young woman she worked at First National Groceries and Woolworth’s Department Store. She married Edward R. “Babe” Raymond on June 16, 1945 at St John’s Church, Brunswick.

She was a member of All Saints Parish, Brunswick and the American Legion Auxiliary of Post 202, Topsham. She especially enjoyed playing cards and bingo with family and friends.

She was predeceased by her sister, Germaine Dugal and her brother Donald Caouette.

She is survived by her husband, Babe of Brunswick; a daughter, Patricia Skelton and husband Ralph of Bowdoin Center, five sons, Henry and his wife Pauline of Florida, Robert and wife Rose of North Carolina, David and his wife Deborah of Augusta, William and wife Deb of Presque Isle, Marc and wife Iva of Topsham; 15 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brackettfh.com.

Memorial contributions can be made to:

Brentwood Rehab & Nursing Center

Dementia Care

370 Portland St.

Yarmouth, ME 04096 or

Constellation Hospice

395 Sabattus St.

Lewiston Maine, 04240

